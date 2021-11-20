 
Saturday Nov 20 2021
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s Ellen chat: ‘Demeaning even for Kardashians’

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Piers Morgan recently clapped back against Meghan Markle for her street vendor prank with Ellen DeGeneres.

He believes the prank was ‘way too demeaning’ even for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

He made his claim over on Twitter, as part of a retweeted caption that featured pictures of Meghan’s antics at the shooting.

The post Mr Morgan shared was uploaded by the Daily Mail and dubbed the Duchess of Sussex, “Meghan The Prankster.”

The caption on top of Mr Morgan’s post read, “Even a Kardashian would have deemed this stunt too demeaning…. #cringe”

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s Ellen chat: ‘Demeaning even for Kardashians’


