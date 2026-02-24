Robert Carradine, 'Revenge of the Nerds' actor, dies at 71

Robert Carradine, a beloved member of Hollywood’s storied Carradine family, has died at the age of 71.

Best known for his roles in The Long Riders, Revenge of the Nerds, and Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire, Carradine’s career spanned more than five decades across film, television, and music.

Robert Carradine Cause of Death revealed:

The beloved member of the Carradine acting family took his own life after a two-decade struggle with Bipolar Disorder.

His older brother, Keith Carradine, described him as the “bedrock” of the family and paid tribute to his valiant fight against mental illness.

In a statement shared with Deadline, the family said: “It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him.”

“We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion,” it further read.

Keith Carradine added to spread awareness about the mental disorder he was suffering from.

“We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it. It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was,” Keith stated.

Robert is survived by his children, grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews, and all who had the honor of knowing him.

His family has asked for privacy as they grieve this loss.