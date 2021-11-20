Cardi B ‘left shocked’ by daughter Kulture’s posing skills

Cardi B recently reminisces over daughter Kulture’s posing skills during the Halloween photoshoot.



She weighed in on it all while speaking to E-News! Daily Pop and there she started off by admitting, "She just knows, she just knows."

"She just be looking at me and looking at her older cousins, and it's like she just knows. Even me, I was shocked, like, 'Oh OK girl, where that come from?'"

The post in question was shared to Instagram on the 1st of November and included a collection of photos, as well as a video of Kulture’s fashion prowess.

