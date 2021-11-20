 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 20 2021
When Salman Khan dismissed Aayush Sharma for visiting without sister Arpita

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

When Salman Khan dismissed Aayush Sharma for visiting without sister Arpita

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Antim co-star and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is sharing a hilarious anecdote from his time with the actor.

Speaking to comedian Kapil Sharma in a recent interview, Aayush revealed that he visits Salman with wife Arpita every alternate day. One time, however, he decided to meet Salman alone since Arpita was not home and was consequently told off by the actor. 

“Every alternate day inko milne jaate hai aur hasee mazaak karke wapas aa jaate hai. Ek time hua tha Arpita ghar se bahar gayi hui thi, main Bhai ko milne aaya, Bhai ne kaha, ‘Tu ajeeb insaan hai, tu baar baar yahaan kyun aata hai?’ (We would go meet him every alternate day, and have a great time with him. One day, Arpita was not at home, and I visited Bhai. Bhai told me, ‘You are a weirdo, why do you come here again and again?’),” he said. 

