Saturday Nov 20 2021
Kareena Kapoor shares unseen snap of Taimur dripping with confidence: See Photo

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is giving fans a sneak peek into son Taimur's rare photo.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Friday, the mother-of-two wished elder son Taimur's best friend a very happy birthday, adding an unseen photo of the star kid.

Happy Happy Birthday my partner in crime love you lots," captioned Kareena alongside Taimur's picture in sunglasses.

 
Meanwhile, Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan, who were visiting the Pataudi Palace with Taimur and tot Jeh, arrived in Mumbai Saturday morning.

