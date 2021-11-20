Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2'

Saif Ali Khan was taken on board for Bunty Aur Babli 2 after the refusal of Abhishek Bachan as reported by Pinkvilla.

Since Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released on Friday, and critics have panned the film, fans had already labelled it a disappointment when they learned that Abhishek would not be a part of it.

For those unversed, Bunty Aur Babli released in 2005 was directed by Shaad and Rani Mukerji and Abhishek were the main leads. On the other side, for its sequel, which is directed by debutant director Varun V Sharma, Saif Ali Khan was brought on board after Abhishek could not be roped in.

“I got a call from Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films head) saying that would I have any qualms stepping into a role that another actor has played… because he is a very correct person…and for some reason, they were not able to take that conversation forward… and do I have issues with it. I said Hum Tum came to me like that as well. That happens”, Saif told Pinkvilla.

Rani Mukerji also spoke about the comparisons in an interview with SpotboyE. “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a different film on its own. It’s not the same movie that was released in 2005," she said.