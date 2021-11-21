Adele marks return to UK with ‘Audience with Adele’ special

Adele will be returning to UK television screens on November 21 with a concert special

The Audience with Adele concert was filmed earlier this month on November 6 at the London Palladium with a star-studded audience.

Emma Thompson, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emma Watson, David Tennant, Naomi Campbell, Daniel Kaluuya and Catherine O'Hara were just a few of the big names in attendance.

The event not just boasted celebrity attendance but was also graced by the presence of Adele’s "friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes and heroines, sportsmen, sportswomen and more," ITV said.

The Easy on Me singer took to Instagram herself to share a teaser from the show in which she’s seen belting out the crowd-favourite Rolling in the Deep.

Adele’s new album 30 was released on Friday to instant acclaim and is expected to be a massive hit with audiences.