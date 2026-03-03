 
Kristen Bell breaks silence on absurd 'Frozen' deal going viral on internet

Kristen Bell responds to reports that she took $60 million for 'Frozen 3 and 4'

March 03, 2026

Kristen Bell responds to reports that she took $60 million for Frozen 3 and 4
Kristen Bell responds to reports that she took $60 million for 'Frozen 3 and 4' 

Kristen Bell has finally spoken up on the viral reports claiming that she took a hefty about of money to voice the role of Anna in Frozen 3 and 4.

Rumours have been circulating on social media that lead stars Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad were earning $60 million each for the upcoming two films.

The Nobody Wants This actress has rubbished all these claims in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight.

According to her, there a lot of "misreporting" done regarding Frozen.

She added, “I think there’s been a lot misreported about that ‘Frozen’ deal. No, no, no, no, no that’s somebody making a lot of things up.”

Kristen confessed that the franchise does pay good money, but only because it is one of the most successful film series.

She continued, “But that said, am I happy to have that job and does it pay very well because it’s a successful franchise? Yes. And I’m so grateful for it and I will continue to do it for the rest of my life if they’ll have me.

The Good Place star added that it rumoured Frozen deal going viral online sounded so absurd. “When I read it, I was like, ‘Woah, woah, what!”

Frozen 3 is expected to come out in theatres on November 24, 2027. 

