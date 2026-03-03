 
Geo News

Kris Jenner gushes over Timothée Chalamet mom at 2026 Actor Awards

Timothee Chalamet was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 03, 2026

Kris Jenner gushes over Timothée Chalamet mom at 2026 Actor Awards

Kris Jenner couldn’t help but show her admiration for Timothée Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender’s appearance during the 2026 Actor Awards.

Flender, who accompanied her son to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, posted a photo of herself in a bold pink dress ahead of the ceremony.

Kris, whose daughter Kylie Jenner has been dating Chalamet since 2023, quickly commented on Instagram: “GORGEOUS!! ????????????.”

Fans immediately picked up on the sweet exchange.

One joked, “Omg mother in laws,” fueling speculation that Kylie and Timothée could be headed toward marriage after three years together.

On the red carpet, Chalamet posed both solo and alongside his mom, who beamed with pride as he celebrated his nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

While Michael B. Jordan ultimately won the category, the Dune star made headlines for his family moment.

This isn’t the first time Kris has supported Flender online.

Earlier this year, when Zendaya's costar won the Critics Choice Award, Flender shared her excitement on Instagram and Kris chimed in with celebratory emojis.

With Kris openly praising Flender and Kylie joking that Timothée is “already her husband,” it’s clear the couple’s romance has the full support of both familie,s and wedding bells may not be far off.

Dax Shepard to open up about 'dark childhood' in upcoming memoir
Dax Shepard to open up about 'dark childhood' in upcoming memoir
Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals ‘unexpected' detail of her Chris Pratt marriage
Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals ‘unexpected' detail of her Chris Pratt marriage
BLACKPINK Rosé shows love to Bruno Mars' new single 'Risk It All'
BLACKPINK Rosé shows love to Bruno Mars' new single 'Risk It All'
Rebecca Ferguson spills secret about 'Peaky Blinders' co-star Cillian Murphy
Rebecca Ferguson spills secret about 'Peaky Blinders' co-star Cillian Murphy
Zendaya's mom breaks silence over Tom Holland marriage rumours
Zendaya's mom breaks silence over Tom Holland marriage rumours
NBA player Luke Kornet takes stance against ‘Magic City' celebration
NBA player Luke Kornet takes stance against ‘Magic City' celebration
‘Evil Dead' star Bruce Campbell makes heartbreaking health announcement
‘Evil Dead' star Bruce Campbell makes heartbreaking health announcement
Tom Holland spotted out after secret marriage with Zendaya
Tom Holland spotted out after secret marriage with Zendaya