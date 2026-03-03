Nicole Kidman reveals small but important ‘Practical Magic 2’ detail

Nicole Kidman might have just let a little too much slip about her upcoming movie Practical Magic 2.

While promoting her upcoming Prime Video series, Scarpetta, at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar winner casually dropped a spoiler about the Practical Magic sequel.

Although she didn’t reveal everything, her hint about what’s in store has already sparked speculation about the new movie.

When asked if fans could expect the iconic midnight margaritas to return, the Babygirl star replied with a confident, “Oh yes.”

“I hope you love the movie because the movie’s got a lot of witchy love in it,” she spilled.

The phrase “witchy love” could point to a new entry for magical romance, sisterhood, or family bonds.

It suggests that the sequel won’t just be about spells but it’s likely to return to the heart, humour, and emotional charm that made the original a cult favourite.

Practical Magic 2 is scheduled to release on September 11, featuring the return of Sandra Bullock and Kidman, 58, as the iconic Owens sisters, Sally and Gillian.

Based on Alice Hoffman’s The Book of Magic, the upcoming romantic fantasy film is produced by the stars and directed by Susanne Bier.