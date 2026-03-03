Daniel Radcliffe, Alysa Liu share sweet backstage moment

Daniel Radcliffe and Olympic figure skating champion Alysa Liu lit up the Today Show backstage with a heartwarming exchange that quickly captured fans’ attention.

Radcliffe, best known for his decade‑long portrayal of Harry Potter, was visibly thrilled to meet Liu, who recently won gold in Milan.

The actor greeted her with a hug as they celebrated her Olympic triumph together.

Liu, starstruck but glowing, proudly held her medal as the two posed for a selfie.

The Today Show shared the adorable moment on Instagram, where Radcliffe’s words resonated with fans: “You being you was the most joyful thing I’ve watched.”

Comments poured in, with Team USA joking “They know how to catch gold” and US Figure Skating dropping a broom‑and‑skate emoji combo.

The post quickly racked up thousands of likes, with one fan summing it up perfectly, “My inner child is healed. OG Harry Potter is also a fan of figure skating.”

Fans called the pairing “the crossover we didn’t know we needed” and praised Radcliffe’s genuine enthusiasm.

For Liu, it was a dream come true.

For Radcliffe, it was a chance to celebrate the joy of a young champion.

Together, they created a moment that fans will be replaying long after the cameras stopped rolling.