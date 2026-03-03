Mark Ronson flaunts new trophy after 'dream come true' night: 'Brits baby!'

Mark Ronson was the man of the hours ar the BRIT Awards 2026.

On Saturday night, February 28, the 50-year-old musician was honoured with the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Music award, marking what he called the "most meaningful" achievement of his career.

After the unforgettable night at the Co-op Live in Manchester concluded, the British music producer took to her Instagram to celebrate the milestone with his million followers.

In a Monday, March 2, social media post, he dropped a series of photos and videos, flaunting the latest addition to the collection of his trophies.

“Brits baby! Thank you guys for all the love,” he captioned the carousel.

In addition to his solo shots and some photos together with wife Grace Grummer and longtime friend Dua Lipa, Ronson included the video of the moment he received the award from renowned British-Nigerian grime artist, rapper, and producer Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Adenuga and frequently uses the moniker Big Smoke.

During his emotional acceptance speech, the 10-time Grammy winner dedicated the honour to the late Amy Winehouse.

He noted that the upcoming Thursday would mark exactly 20 years since they first met in New York, stating that the music they created together is the reason he has a career today.

The father of two also thanked his wife, Grace Gummer, and their two daughters.

After earning the award, Ronson delivered a high-energy, career-spanning medley of his greatest hits, including Valerie (featuring a clip of Winehouse), Uptown Funk, and collaborations with Lipa, 30, such as Dance The Night and Electricity.