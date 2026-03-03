Jennifer Lopez finally shuts all doors on Ben Affleck in last stroke

Jennifer Lopez exits Ben Affleck from her life - this time it is final

Jennifer Lopez is rewriting her Hollywood playbook – and this time, she’s doing it without Ben Affleck or Matt Damon in the producer’s chair.

Insiders say Lopez has quietly ended her production arrangement with Artist Equity, the Los Angeles studio Affleck and Damon launched in with a promise to flip the traditional studio model.

The split follows the release of Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman – both backed by Artists Equity and both praised by critics. But praise didn’t equal profits. Kiss of the Spider Woman reportedly earned just $2million worldwide against a $30 million budget after premiering at Sundance.

That math, sources say, helped seal the decision.

The timing raises eyebrows. Lopez and Affleck finalised their divorce just months ago, though they remain linked through ongoing projects.

Still, industry watchers say this move is less personal and more practical: streaming has fractured audiences, theatrical attendance is unpredictable, and even A-listers are reassessing risk.

Artists Equity previously scored attention with Air and has upcoming projects like The Rip and Animals in the pipeline.

Lopez, meanwhile, is pivoting. Her next film, Office Romance, is heading to Netflix under her own banner – no Affleck-Damon logo attached.

In today’s Hollywood, loyalty is nice. Ownership is better. And J.Lo appears ready to bet on herself.