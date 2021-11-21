Aryan Khan’s high court bail order says no evidence to suggest drug conspiracy

Aryan's detailed bail order, issued by the Bombay High Court on October 28, was made public on Sunday

The detailed bail order of Aryan Khan, issued by the Bombay High Court on October 28, says there is “hardly any positive evidence” pointing to a drug conspiracy as suggested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier, reported The Indian Express.

The bail order of Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was made public on Sunday.

It also says that “nothing objectionable” was found in the WhatsApp chats recovered from their phones.

“There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act. Rather the investigation carried out till this date suggests that Applicant/Accused nos. 1 & 2 (Aryan and Merchant respectively) were travelling independent of Applicant/Accused no. 3 (Dhamecha) and there was no meeting of minds on the aforesaid issue,” the court said.

Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun were arrested by the NCB on October 2 at a cruise party, and granted bail on October 28 by Justice Nitin Sambre.