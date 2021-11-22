Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate 12th wedding anniversary

 
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared a heartfelt note for husband Raj Kundra as the couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Monday.

They got married on November 22, 2009 and share two children son Viaan and daughter Samisha together.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Hungama 2 actor posted some priceless pictures from their wedding day and wrote, “This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day.”

“12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children.”

“Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin,” she continued.

This is their first wedding anniversary after Raj Kundra was released on bail in pornography case.

