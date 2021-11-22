Taylor Swift remains most awarded artist at AMAs with two new wins

Swift bagged two awards at the 2021 AMAs, maintaining her records as the show’s most-awarded artist

Taylor Swift bagged two major awards at the 2021 American Music Awards, maintaining her records as the show’s most-awarded artist, reported People.

The Cardigan hit-maker did not attend Sunday’s ceremony, however, accepted her awards for favourite female pop artist and favourite pop album for her December 2020 album evermore virtually.

Thanking her fans for their support in a pre-recorded video, Swift said, “Thank you so much to the fans, this is such an amazing honor.”





“The fact that you would do this for evermore, I've always been so proud of this album. I've always looked at evermore as sort of Folklore's adventurous, fun younger sister. So, thank you so much for doing this,” she added.

The 31-year-old also thanked fans for supporting the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) as she accepted her favourite female pop artist win, the

“I just wanted to say to the fans, thank you for all the amazing support that you have thrown my way with Red (my version). It's been so much fun. I'm so lucky to be in your life and to get to have you in mine. Have a great night. Love you guys.”

