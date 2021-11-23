 
entertainment
Taylor Swift goes all out to support Joe Alwyn, visits his movie set

Taylor Swift might be detailing her past relationship in recently-released remake version of Red, but currently, she is going all out to support her beau, Joe Alwyn.

As reported by E!, the Grammy-winning singer visited the The Last Letter from Your Lover actor on his film’s set.

The outlet quoted its source, “Taylor visited her boyfriend on the set of his movie."

The 30-year-old actor is currently busy in shooting for his movie which is based on Denis Johnson’s novel, The Stars at Noon.

The couple started going out in 2016 however fans only found out about it following year.

Alwyn and Swift always try to keep their relationship out of the limelight except a few times when the couple collaborated for Folklore and Evermore.

The actor also received credits for co-writing some of Swift’s songs. 

