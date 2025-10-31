Sydney Sweeney gets candid about her fight to be 'taken seriously'

Sydney Sweeney opens up about being ‘underestimated’

Sydney Sweeney revealed what true strength means to her.

On October 29, the 28-year-old actress received an award at Variety's Power of Women event at the Beverly Hills, presented to her by Sharon Stone.

Advertisement

"I'm not a fighter in the ring, but I recognize something of myself in [Christy Martin]," Sweeney said while receiving the award.

This came one week before her new movie, Christy, hits theaters in November, in which she portrayed the role of pro boxer Christy Martin.

The Euphoria star continued to articulate her thoughts, "I know what it feels like to be underestimated, to have people define you before you've had a chance to define yourself. I know what it feels like to have to prove that you deserve to be here, to be seen, to be taken seriously."

"But every one of us has our own fight, and Christy reminds us all that strength doesn't look loud sometimes, and sometimes it's just about getting back up again and again, no matter who's watching," she noted.

Sweeney further reflected on her character, saying, "Playing [Martin] taught me that surviving isn't the end of the story. It is the beginning of reclaiming it."

Concluding her speech with advice "to every young girl out there," she added, "I hope that you know that your power is already within you. You don't have to wait for permission to be brave. You don't have to shrink yourself to make others comfortable. And if you fall, you can just get right back up."