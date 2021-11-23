 
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
Jennifer Aniston speaks of her hard-hitting emotional scene

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Jennifer Aniston speaks of her hard-hitting emotional scene

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston left fans divided with her intimate shower scene in the final episode of The Morning Show.

The 52-year-old actress, playing news presenter Alex Levy, can be seen ditching her clothes during a hard-hitting emotional scene for her show, irking some of her die-hard fans with her unexpected action.

The award-winning actress, while shading lights on her role in the show,  previously told a media outlet: "It’s one of the hardest jobs I’ve had. I knew I was up to the task, but then there was the excavation of all the emotions in order to create this world for this woman. All of her lifelines are falling away. I would walk out of some of those scenes feeling like a manhole cover just came off my back.”

Aniston retreats to a bathroom so her character can have a mental escape in the season two finale. She totally indulged into the scene in the final episode of The Morning Show. 

Some of her fans were amazed to see their beloved actress in that scene and shared their reaction to social media, expressed their anger via emojis. While lots of others praised the actress for her performance throughout the show.

Jennifer Aniston showed off her talents in the show alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in the Apple TV series. The complex set of emotions of her character took a lot out of the actress, who previously confessed that the role never could’ve come to her any sooner than now.

