Madhuri Dixit’s latest dance video on Meghan Trainor’s Me Too goes viral

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has yet again set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves but this time on Meghan Trainor’s song Me Too.



The Koyla actor, who is also a dance queen, turned to Instagram and shared her latest dance video.

In the video, Madhuri can be seen recreating the dance steps from her iconic song Ek Do Teen from the film Tezaab on Meghan Trainor’s Me Too.

She posted the video with caption, “If I was you” followed by heart-eyed emoticons.

The video has left her fans swooning and it went viral instantly.



It has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Madhuri, who is an avid social media user, often shares her stunning photos and videos.