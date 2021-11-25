 
Thursday Nov 25 2021
GMB director Erron Gordon gets hero's farewell as he leaves ITV for Piers Morgan’s show

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Good Morning Britain (GMB) stars Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid paid emotional tribute to the show director Erron Gordon on his last day as he left ITV for Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show.

Presenters Ben and Susanna lavished praise on Erron, saying: "He was there on the very first day. We are very proud of what Erron has done."

Meanwhile, Andi Peters went all out as he headed to New York City and showed that the team had taken over a billboard in Times Square, filming Erron’s name up in lights.

Erron was immediately left in tears as he appeared on camera, admitting: ‘You’ve broken me at 6:30.’

He added: "Thank you to everyone here, that really means a lot." 

Earlier this year, it was announced that Erron would be taking on a new role as Executive Creative Director at News UK Broadcasting, joining former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan's new series.

