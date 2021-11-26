Pictures: Celebrities kick-off 2021 Thanksgiving preparations

Celebrities all across Hollywood have started gearing up for the 2021 Thanksgiving festivities in their respective kitchens and even gave fans sneak peeks into their annual preparations.

The photographs have been captured straight from Instagram Stories and they all showcase a collection of wishes, prep videos, Turkey shots, animal-friendly warnings and even feature some side dishes.

Check it all out below:





Chrissy Teigen:

The renowned cookbook author has already started prep on her Tukey and showcased its glazed and mouth-watering first look to fans as it came out of the oven.

She even included a peek into other side dishes she’s been preparing, including deviled eggs and wholesome family banter.





Camila Cabello:

Next up is Camila Cabello, she turned to social media with a list of dog-friendly Thanksgiving ingredients to remind families of the needs of their fur-babies this year around.





Sofia Vergara:



Sofia Vergara also joined Teigen’s early-morning prep plan and showed off her scrumptious Turkey that’s coming straight out of the oven for its hourly check-in.





Kourtney Kardashian:

While Kourtney Kardashian doesn't seem to have much going on in the preparation department she did share a peek into the Turkey cookies her mom Kris Jenner sent her way for the Holidays.





Paris Hilton:

The new bride Paris Hilton didn’t let her wedding fun make her forget about the large annual celebration either.

She shared a thoughtful virtual card wishing all her fans a Happy Thanksgiving.





Lizzo:

Lizzo also shared a peek into her mom’s kitchen and admitted to fans “we already gettin started” on Thanksgiving gravy preparation. (sic)





Kris Jenner:

The momager of the Kardashian/ Jenner household was not one to beat either. She shared a small annual wish to fans that read, “Wishing each and every one of you a Happy Thanksgiving!!”





Kim Kardashian:

The most popular member of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan wasn’t about to opt-out either. She shared her Thanksgiving wish in a photograph that featured her Hollywood Game avatar holding up a steaming pie, and also included a wish for her fans that read, “Happy Thanksgiving! We’ve made so many fun memories together in Kim Kardashian” Hollywood and I can’t wait to celebrate the holidays with you!”



