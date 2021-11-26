Harry Styles’ personal security guard busts some moves at Love on Tour show

Harry Styles’ security guard steals the show during the What Makes You Beautiful performance at the Love on Tour performance.



A video of the guard’s dancing and singing skills were captured by concertgoers during the performance at Houston’s Toyota Center earlier this week.

The former One Direction member held the concert in order to promote the 2019 album titled Fine Line.

The song had a solo spin but that didn’t stop the security guard from joining in on the fun.

The guard mouthed the words, bobbed his head, stole hearts and even went viral on TikTok.

The guard’s performance was captured just underneath Harry’s stage and fans could see both singing along to the beat within the same frame.

Check it out below:



