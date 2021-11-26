Jennifer Lawrence details why she's keeping pregnancy journey under wraps

The actress is currently expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence detailed the reason behind keeping her pregnancy away from the media.

The actress, who’s currently expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, touched upon her new boundaries as she returns to public life.



“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” she said.

“But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work," the actress added.

She went on to reveal the reason why she took a step back from public life.

“I didn’t have a life. I thought I should go get one,” she said of the choice now. “The attention on me was so high and extreme that, in a bizarre way, the set had become a great escape. Everybody treats you normally. It’s not like you walk into hair and makeup and people are like, ‘Oh, my God!’ But you get burnt out. Eventually I had to ask myself, ‘Am I saying yes because I want to go to work the next day? Or am I doing this because I want to make this movie?’”