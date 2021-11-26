 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lawrence details why she's keeping pregnancy journey under wraps

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

The actress is currently expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney
The actress is currently expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence detailed the reason behind keeping her pregnancy away from the media. 

The actress, who’s currently expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, touched upon her new boundaries as she returns to public life.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” she said.

“But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work," the actress added. 

She went on to reveal the reason why she took a step back from public life. 

“I didn’t have a life. I thought I should go get one,” she said of the choice now. “The attention on me was so high and extreme that, in a bizarre way, the set had become a great escape. Everybody treats you normally. It’s not like you walk into hair and makeup and people are like, ‘Oh, my God!’ But you get burnt out. Eventually I had to ask myself, ‘Am I saying yes because I want to go to work the next day? Or am I doing this because I want to make this movie?’”

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber ends her Thanksgiving night with this iconic 'Friends' episode

Hailey Bieber ends her Thanksgiving night with this iconic 'Friends' episode
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari celebrate first Thanksgiving after engagement

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari celebrate first Thanksgiving after engagement
Dwayne Johnson gives a funny warning to fans on tour of celebrity homes, watch

Dwayne Johnson gives a funny warning to fans on tour of celebrity homes, watch
Lady Gaga reveals inside details on playing Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci'

Lady Gaga reveals inside details on playing Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci'
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton celebrate first married Thanksgiving in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton celebrate first married Thanksgiving in Oklahoma
Newlywed Paris Hilton drops emotional note on Thanksgiving: 'I became a wife'

Newlywed Paris Hilton drops emotional note on Thanksgiving: 'I became a wife'
Michael B. Jordan drops by at beau Lori Harvey's family Thanksgiving dinner

Michael B. Jordan drops by at beau Lori Harvey's family Thanksgiving dinner
‘Harry Potter’ actor Scarlett Byrne is expecting twins

‘Harry Potter’ actor Scarlett Byrne is expecting twins
Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID-19 amid vacation to Italy

Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID-19 amid vacation to Italy

S.Korean fans head overseas to catch first BTS concert since the pandemic

S.Korean fans head overseas to catch first BTS concert since the pandemic
Sources reveal Queen Elizabeth’s updated plans for Christmas

Sources reveal Queen Elizabeth’s updated plans for Christmas
Prince William reveals how Prince George, Charlotte impacted his emergency job

Prince William reveals how Prince George, Charlotte impacted his emergency job

Latest

view all