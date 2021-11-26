Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ gets release date

According to industry sources, 'Brahmastra' is eyeing a September 9, 2022 release

The highly-anticipated Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra has reportedly finalized a release date following 200+ days of shooting, reported Pinkvilla.

According to industry sources, the Ayan Mukerji directorial is eyeing a September 9, 2022 release.

“The release coincides with a partial holiday on account of Ganesh Visarjan, specially in Maharashtra,” a source spilled.

“The makers sat down to discuss multiple dates and this is the one which they are targeting at the moment. An official announcement shall be made within the next few weeks,” they added.

The same source also assured fans that no further delays are expected, saying, “The work on the VFX front is happening in full swing and everyone around is very satisfied with the final outcome.”

All stakeholders are expected to roll out “massive promotional campaigns” throughout the upcoming year, including Karan Johar’s studio partner Disney.

“The makers feel that the film has the potential to cross national boundaries. It’s a prestigious project and will be treated as such,” the source concluded.