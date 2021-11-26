 
Kevin Hart basks in the success of True Story

Kevin Hart said his new limited series "True Story" is number 1 on Netflix because "it is ***** good.

The actor plays the son of a comedian who finds himself in a dire situation on a tour stop after an evening out with his brother threatens to destroy everything he’s built for himself over the years.0

Taking to social media, he asked his fans to "go see what all of the hype is about." "

"The performances from our entire cast is (sic) amazing!!!," the comedian added. 

Hundreds of people took to Twitter to praise Kevin Hart and other cast members including  including Wesley Snipes, Billy Zane, Tawny Newsome, Ash Santos, Lauren London, and Theo Rossi.



