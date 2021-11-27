 
Saturday Nov 27 2021
Web Desk

Prince Charles spoiling George with ‘impressive gifts’: report

Web Desk

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Royal experts recently shed some light on all the ‘impressive’ gifts Prince Charles has been dropping Prince George with over the years.

This claim’s been brought forward by royal expert Russell Myers and during his interview with Express UK he claimed, “The great thing was I managed to plant it the same year that my grandson was born.”

“So I thought I’d call it Prince George’s Wood. It is really for autumn colour and a bit of spring, but autumn is the magic up here.”

He also went on to say, “So finding all the trees and shrubs that turn an interesting colour is half the battle.”

