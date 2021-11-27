 
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Hasan Ali reveals Chittagong pitch problems

Hasan Ali (R) shows the ball as he celebrates along with his teammates after taking five wickets on the second day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on November 27, 2021. — AFP
  • Hasan Ali says slow pitches making it hard for pacers to bowl.
  • Ali takes five wickets in first innings in Bangladesh Test.
  • "I always say that bowlers are match-winners," he says.

CHITTAGONG: Pakistani all-rounder Hasan Ali on Saturday said the pitch in Chittagong was slow, and as a result, it was not easy bowling for pacers.

The pace bowler led Pakistan with the ball, finishing with 5-51, his sixth five-wicket haul in Tests, which kept Bangladesh in check as the Men In Green bowled out the Tigers for 330 on day two of the first Test in Chittagong.

Speaking after the match, the pacer said no matter what the conditions are, bowlers are always better off at the start of a Test day.

Shedding light on the team's plan, he said that they wanted early wickets, and that is what he got them. "I am very happy that I was able to pick up five wickets in the first innings."

Ali has bounced back and continued his good run of form against Bangladesh. He seems to be on a journey to redeem himself after dropping a crucial Matthew Wade catch off a Shaheen Shah delivery in the T20 World Cup semi-final earlier this month, which had earned him the ire of a section of Pakistani cricket fans.

"In the current year, Pakistani bowlers have performed tremendously during Tests. I always say that bowlers are match-winners," the pacer said.

Ali added that the bowlers' remarkable performance would lead to the team's victory in the ongoing series.

