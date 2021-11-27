Salman Khan unhappy with fans taking fire crackers inside cinemas

Salman Khan on Saturday asked his fans to avoid from taking fire crackers inside cinema halls.

Sharing a video, the actor wrote, "Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others."

He added, "My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point."



Salman Khan, whose new film "Antim" just hit the theaters in India, urged his fans to "Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans."