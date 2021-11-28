 
Sunday Nov 28 2021
Kate Middleton’s doctored images used for domestic violence campaign

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Doctored images of international women like Kate Middleton, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Queen Letizia of Spain and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen have been created for a domestic violence campaign.

The images have been edited and circulated online by Italian artist Alexsandron Palombo.

Each picture contains a shocking caption that points to the shock of domestic abuse horrors.

The photos were initially shared on Instagram with a caption that highlights the text in the photos.

It reads, “She reported him - But nobody believed her - But she she was left alone - But she was not protected - But he was not arrested - But she was killed anyway".

“Why should a woman report the violence if after the report she is not protected by the institutions and ends up being killed anyway? How can a woman victim of abuse and violence still have faith in the institutions?”

He also went on to add, “I only see the Politics inviting women to report but without taking the responsibility of giving protection and support to the victims. A State that does not protect but leaves women alone in the hands of their tormentor becomes a silent accomplice.”

“There are many associations of volunteers who, with very little means, try to support the victims, but it is to the politics, institutions and the State to assume this responsibility,” said aleXsandro Palombo.” 

Check it out below:


