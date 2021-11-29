 
entertainment
Monday Nov 29 2021
THIS royal family member had asked about complexion of Meghan Markle's first child

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Author Christopher Andersen, in his book titled, “Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan”, has disclosed the name of the senior royal member who had asked about the complexion of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first child.

In March, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had accused British royal family of raising concerns about the potential skin colour of her first child.

Meghan had made the startling revelations in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March this year, however, she had not disclosed the name of the royal family member who made these comments.

Now, a book by author Christopher Andersen has claimed that Prince Charles was the one who had asked about baby Archie’s skin colour.

The author, citing a well-placed source, has claimed that the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles was the one who asked this question, according to a report by the Page Six.

The book claims, on the day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement on November 27, 2017, Prince Charles said to wife Camilla, “I wonder what the children will look like?”

Responding to it, Camilla had said, “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.”

Over this prince said, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Prince Charles says over the claims “This is fiction and not worth further comment.” 

