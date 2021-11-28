 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Zinta, star of the 2003 cult classic Kal Ho Naa Ho, marked 18 years since its release on November 28
Zinta, star of the 2003 cult classic 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', marked 18 years since its release on November 28 

Preity Zinta, star of the 2003 cult classic Kal Ho Naa Ho, marked 18 years since its release on November 28 with a heartwarming video edit.

Zinta, who played the beloved Naina in the Nikkhil Advani film alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram on November 28 to mark the milestone, sharing a video edit.

“18 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho,” she wrote in the caption with a heart emoji.

The video itself is a compilation of some of the film’s most memorable scenes, including one where Preity and Saif dance together as Shah Rukh watches them.

Needless to say, the post is a trip down memory lane, especially with the film’s iconic instrumental playing in the background.

Have a look: 



More From Showbiz:

Is Karishma Tanna getting married soon? Find out more

Is Karishma Tanna getting married soon? Find out more
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to ‘poor’ comment on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to ‘poor’ comment on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’
Tara Sutaria recalls reading lines from 'The Dirty Picture' with Ahan Shetty

Tara Sutaria recalls reading lines from 'The Dirty Picture' with Ahan Shetty
Rakhi Sawant shocks Salman Khan with husband Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15

Rakhi Sawant shocks Salman Khan with husband Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15

Sajal Aly,Yumna Zaidi and other Sinf-e-Aahan girls pose with DG ISPR,wife

Sajal Aly,Yumna Zaidi and other Sinf-e-Aahan girls pose with DG ISPR,wife
Salman Khan’s song 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana' was rejected for 6 years, reveals the actor

Salman Khan’s song 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana' was rejected for 6 years, reveals the actor
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served food to 30 people herself: Read

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served food to 30 people herself: Read
Comedian Munawar Faruqui says 'he's done' after multiple show cancellations

Comedian Munawar Faruqui says 'he's done' after multiple show cancellations
Salman Khan's fans bathe 'Antim' posters in milk, actor issues lengthy statement

Salman Khan's fans bathe 'Antim' posters in milk, actor issues lengthy statement
Kartik Aryan waves to fan who calls him 'Bhai': Watch

Kartik Aryan waves to fan who calls him 'Bhai': Watch
Salman Khan wants Jacqueline to farm the land instead cardio

Salman Khan wants Jacqueline to farm the land instead cardio
Sajal Aly gushes over bond with Janhvi Kapoor and family

Sajal Aly gushes over bond with Janhvi Kapoor and family

Latest

view all