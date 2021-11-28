Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’

Zinta, star of the 2003 cult classic 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', marked 18 years since its release on November 28

Preity Zinta, star of the 2003 cult classic Kal Ho Naa Ho, marked 18 years since its release on November 28 with a heartwarming video edit.

Zinta, who played the beloved Naina in the Nikkhil Advani film alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram on November 28 to mark the milestone, sharing a video edit.

“18 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho,” she wrote in the caption with a heart emoji.

The video itself is a compilation of some of the film’s most memorable scenes, including one where Preity and Saif dance together as Shah Rukh watches them.

Needless to say, the post is a trip down memory lane, especially with the film’s iconic instrumental playing in the background.

Have a look:







