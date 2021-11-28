 
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to ‘poor’ comment on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Abhishek Bachchan burst into laughter when he came across an online troll during his The Kapil Sharma Show appearance.

The actor, joined by Chitrangda Singh, graced an episode of the famed show to promote his upcoming film, Bob Biswas.

In a segments, the comedy show’s host, Kapil Sharma read a few interesting comments, posted by netizens on the actor’s social media account.

During which, Sharma mentioned a comment that called the Dhoom actor poor. The statement read, “Told you not to work with Anurag, he’ll make you poor.”

The comment was referred to Bachchan-starrer 2018 film, Manmarziyaan, helmed by Anurag Kashyap.

The move also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal however it only managed to achieve moderate box office success.

