Ariana Grande's stylist heart broken after 3-year-old nephew falls to death

Celebrity stylist Law Roach broke the devastating news that his three-year-old nephew Lamar Roach Jr. died in a tragic accident.

According to Chicago Police, the little boy had fallen out of a window on the 17th floor of a residential building in Chicago.

People confirmed that he was "found unresponsive laying on the sidewalk outside of the building".

The boy was later rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The stylist, who has worked with A-list celebrities like Zendaya, Ariana Grande and Celine Dion, took to his Instagram Story to confirm the heartbreaking news.

"Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. This is the toughest thing I've ever had to deal with. No one should have to bury a 3 yr old [sic] baby," he wrote.