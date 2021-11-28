I'm A Celebrity fans worried about the show after damages

I'm A Celebrity fans appeared to be upset over scrapping the two live shows due to Storm Arwen, fearing about show's return as the stars have also been removed from the camp.

The excited fans of "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" fear the show's return could be delayed for days after filming equipment was damaged and the stars were removed from the camp due to the bad weather.

ITV bosses had already announced that the two live shows on Saturday and Sunday would be scrapped due to the bad weather and replaced with compilation clips looking back at previous series.



A statement reads: 'Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle'

The I'm A Celebrity campmates have been told to leave Gwrych Castle in north Wales after Storm Arwen sent a 100ft tree crashing into a wall of the building.