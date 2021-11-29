Kanye West seems hurt with Kim Kardashian's new romance

Kim Kardashian, who seemingly shunned her estranged husband Kanye West's indirect offer of reconciliation, has enjoyed romantic outing with her new beau Pete Davidson.

Kanye, who has admitted that he made ‘mistakes’ in marriage to Kim Kardashian and hoped for their reunion, seemed to be jealous of her estranged wife's new romance amid their ongoing divorce.

The rapper recently shared a throwback loved-up photo of himself and wife Kim to attract her attention, but could not succeed to get desired result.

Pete and Kim even responded to his failed attempt with another romantic outing.

The 41 year-old reality star and her boyfriend were seen walking hand-in-hand in Santa Monica days after her rapper ex's sweet wish of rekindling relationship.



Kardashian was all smile during her outing with the comedian apparently responding to Kanye who is desperate to reunite with the mother of his children.

Kim looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she wore an open leather skirt over leggings, elbow-length leathers gloves, sunglasses with a baseball cap and a turtleneck, while carrying a small silver bag.

On the other hand, Davidson looked dashing as she rocked a t-shirt, bomber jacket, jeans and a baseball cap as well, which read “Uncle Paulio's.” His nails were painted black.



The lovebirds ate in a private room, then got into Davidson's Lamborghini SUV after he held open the car door for her. They were photographed laughing and one snapshot had fans speculating Davidson might be sporting a hickey on his neck.

Kardashian and Davidson, who were first linked together in October, are dating and having a great time together. Pete is going out of his way to make Kim feel special.