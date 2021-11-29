Juhi Chawla, Kajol get nostalgic on 24 years of ‘Ishq’, drop special tribute

Juhi Chawla and Kajol were among many Bollywood fans who celebrated 24 years of the comedy-filled romantic film, Ishq's release on November 28.

Taking to Instagram, the Dilwale actor posted a clip to acknowledge the massive success of the Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan starrer, released in 1997.

She captioned the post, “All is fair in love, war & 90s movies. #24YearsOfIshq”

Meanhwile, the Darr actor also seemed nostalgic as she remembered, “24 Years of Ishq Today !! Just like in the film ..How much we laughed , how much I cried , how much we fought !!! what an absolutely delightful roller coaster ride were the 3 years of the making of Ishq ..!!!! absolutely delightfully action packed !!”



“Thank you God , Director Induji .. my co-stars Aamir, Kajol & Ajay and one of the best producers ever , Gordhan Tanwani,” she added.



