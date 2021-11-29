BTS 'emotional beyond words' to play in front of fans again

The seven-member group from South Korea held the first of four 'Permission to Dance on Stage' concerts

LOS ANGELES: K-Pop sensation BTS are playing their first in-person concerts since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and legions of die-hard fans have descended on Los Angeles to see their idols in the flesh.

The seven-member group from South Korea held the first of four "Permission to Dance on Stage" concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday, November 27.

Speaking at a news conference before their second show on Sunday night, BTS member RM said being on stage again for the first time since 2019 was an emotional experience.

"Seeing all the fans, seeing the stadium filled with all the fans yesterday got me really emotional beyond words," RM told reporters.

The concerts are BTS' first since 2019, when they wrapped up their last tour from North America to Europe to Asia.

As the pandemic spread last year, the band postponed and then called off what was meant to be their biggest international tour involving nearly 40 concerts, holding online shows instead.

Since their 2013 debut, BTS have spearheaded a global K-pop craze with catchy, upbeat music and dances, as well as lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people.