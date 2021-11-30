 
Abhishek Bachchan dishes Shah Rukh Khan's best quality as 'Bob Biswas' producer

Abhishek Bachchan dishes Shah Rukh Khan's best quality as 'Bob Biswas' producer

Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan is praising Bob Biswas producer Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview, the actor revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is an incredibly supportive and visionary producer that allows his artists and directors to have their creative space.

The best quality of Shah Rukh Khan is "his belief in storytelling and storytellers," said Abhishek in a rapid fire round.

The actor, who is working alongside Chitrangda Singh in the upcoming crime-thriller, will exude role of a killer who has lost his memory and is trying to reconnect with his old life. The movie is all set to release on ZEE5 on December 3, 2021. 

