Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Mahira Khan faces backlash for 'promoting' emotionally abusive relationships

Pakistani entrepreneur and women rights activist Kanwal Ahmed is not happy with superstar Mahira Khan's portrayal of 'wronged woman' on-screen.

Turning to her Twitter on Sunday, the Soul Sisters founder called out Mahira for glorifying emotionally abusive relationships over the years, quoting the actor's roles in Humsafar and Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.

“Mummy aap Kya keh rahi hain” se “Aswad aap kya keh rahain hain” ka suffer (pun fully intended). 10 years of promoting how to STAY “patiently” in (violently) emotionally abusive marriages on the top drama channel with the highest ratings," wrote Kanwal in an open tweet for the actor.

Later on Monday, the talkshow host shared a scene from Mahira's on-going drama, requesting her to 'do better' for Pakistan.

"Also Mahira KNOWS and acknowledges the damage caused by regressive content that romanticizes abuse. Yet she repeatedly takes on roles that strengthen that same problematic narrative," she continued.

Kanwal added, "She’s a great actress and an icon in our country. We want and expect much, much better from her."

Take a look:


