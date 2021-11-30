 
When Bradley Cooper was held up at knifepoint in New York

American actor Bradley Cooper is talking about his terrifying subway encounter in New York.

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert” the 46-year-old talked shared that he was held up at knife-point on a subway while he was commuting to pick daughter Lea from school.  

“I used to walk around New York City all the time with these [headphones] on — this was pre-pandemic — I was on the subway [at] 11:45 to pick [up] Lea downtown at Russian school and I got held up at knifepoint,” the actor revealed.

“It was pretty insane. I realized I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city.”Bradley continued, “My guard was down … I was all the way at the end of the subway. Innately, I would just go all the way down to the end. I felt somebody coming up. I thought, ‘Oh they want to take a photo or something.’ As I turned, I’m up against the post like it’s ‘The French Connection’ or some s–t, and I turned. I looked down and I see a knife.”

“I can’t remember [what I was listening to]. I look up, I see the person’s eyes, and I’m taken by how young they are,” he said.

He continued, “I just started booking, just started running. I jumped over the turnstile, hid around the white, tiled entrance to the subway [and] took my phone out,” he said. “He jumped over, running away. I took a photo of him. Then I chased him up the stairs. He started running up 7th Avenue. I took two more photographs of him.”

Bradley then reported the incident to the cops and showed them the man's photos.

