 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
Kareena Kapoor gives sneak peek into 'mama's boy' Taimur's playtime

Indian actor Kareena Kapoor joined elder son Taimur Al Khan on Tuesday for a play date with his friends.

The mother-of-two turned to her Instagram the same day to document her toddler playing around balloons and balls. Kareena shared an adorable collage of her little one having fun in an indoor play area. For his day out, Taimur had worn a grey hoodie paired with black pants.

"Mama's Boy," the 41-year-old captioned her son's post.

Kareena Kapoor gives sneak peek into mamas boy Taimurs playtime

In another photo posted on her main feed, Kareena was spotted with all of her fellow moms posing in Hamelys. The group of mothers was also joined by actor Tusshar Kapoor, who paid a visit with his son.



