Geo TV's drama 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat', OST declared No.1 by YouTube Pakistan

Geo TV's Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST declared chart buster by YouTube Pakistan

After reserving place in the hearts and minds of audiences, GEO TV's blockbuster drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat and OST have now become this year's top trending videos as per YouTube Pakistan.



The streaming giant has released this year's list of most celebrated videos, music videos and content creators on December 1 and the 7th Sky Entertainment production is leading the charts with the most amount of views.

The lists have been generated from a mix of content covering a wide range of daily life topics, videos, TV, and simple food recipes and tips. The lists also indicate how the user behaviour changed keeping the current Covid-19 situation in mind.

Top Trending Videos



In 2021, YouTube Pakistan witnessed various videos that trended at the top in the country, dominated by the drama industry of Pakistan. This year Pakistani drama Khuda aur Mohabbat, took the number one spot on the Top Trending Videos list.

Here’s the full list of 2021 top trending videos.

1. Khuda Aur Mohabbat - Season 3 Ep 01 [Eng Sub] - Digitally Presented by Happilac Paints - 12th Feb 21



2. Chupke Chupke | Last Episode - Eid Special | Digitally Presented by Mezan & Powered by Master Paints

3. Ishq Hai Episode 1 & 2 - Part 1 [Subtitle Eng] 15th June 2021 | ARY Digital Drama

4. Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 01| Season 3

5. POGARU (2021) NEW Released Full Hindi Dubbed Movie | Dhruva Sarja, Rashmika Mandanna, Kai Greene

6. Easy & Quick Cake Decorating Tutorials for Everyone | Top 10 Amazing Colorful Cake Compilation

7. Bhide Jumps Off Balcony?! | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | TMKOC Comedy | तारक मेहता

8. Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Preshaan | Full 4K HD | Full Comedy | Karamjit Anmol | Latest Punjabi Movie 2021

9. Miss India 2021 New Released Hindi Dubbed Movie | Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad

10. Speak English with Kids Sentences with Urdu Translation | AQ English

Top Music Videos



This year's top music videos list in Pakistan, includes a more diversified mix of music genres, with Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Har Pal Geo dominating the list. Lut Gaye presented by T-series took the second spot whereas, Saiyaan Ji by Yo Yo Honey Singh, secured the third spot, followed by the official music video of T-series song Chhor Denge by Parampara Tandon. Check out the full list below:

1. Khuda Aur Mohabbat | OST | Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | Nish Asher | Har Pal Geo



2. Lut Gaye (Full Song) Emraan Hashmi, Yukti | Jubin N, Tanishk B, Manoj M | Bhushan K | Radhika-Vinay

3. Saiyaan Ji ► Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar|Nushrratt Bharuccha| Lil G, Hommie D| Mihir G|Bhushan K

4. Chhor Denge: Parampara Tandon | Sachet-Parampara | Nora Fatehi, Ehan Bhat | Arvindr K, Bhushan Kumar

5. 8 Raflaan : Mankirt Aulakh Ft Gurlej Akhtar Ginni Kapoor Shree Brar Avvy Sra | New Punjabi Song 2021

6. Badshah - Paani Paani | Jacqueline Fernandez | Aastha Gill | Official Music Video

7. Ishq Hai OST | Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | Danish Taimoor | Minal Khan | ARY Digital

8. PANI DI GAL: Maninder Buttar feat. Jasmin Bhasin | Asees Kaur | MixSingh | JUGNI | Punjabi Song 2021

9. Baarish Ki Jaaye | B Praak Ft Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Sunanda Sharma | Jaani | Arvindr Khaira | DM

10. TU SHAYAR BANAAGI (Official Video) | Parry Sidhu | MixSingh | Isha Sharma | New Punjabi Songs 2021

Top Creators



Master Chef Ijaz Ansari Food Secrets is Pakistan’s top creator on YouTube in 2021, while popular mobile gaming channel Techno Gamerz remains ever-so popular as a YouTube creator in Pakistan with 22.2M subscribers. The channel claimed the second spot. Another cooking channel Baba Food RRC by Chef Rizwan Chaudhry with 2.51M subscribers ranked third in Top creators list. Here’s the full list of top 10 YouTube creators in Pakistan.

1. Ijaz Ansari Food Secrets



2. Techno Gamerz

3. BaBa Food RRC

4. Maaz Safder World

5. Star ANONYMOUS

6. Haider Tv

7. Voice Daily

8. QBC World

9. Village Food Secrets

10. Vocabineer