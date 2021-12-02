 
Mahira Khan pens loving note in honor of late grandmother: ‘It’s been a rough month’
Renowned actress Mahira Khan recently took to social media with a candid tribute in honor of her late grandmother Razia Khannum.

The tribute post was shared on Instagram and included a caption that read, “My dearest my most beautiful my nani.. Razia Khannum.. Left us Thursday afternoon for her eternal resting place. It’s been a rough month.. sometimes very painful but most times beautiful.”

“She was a force of a nature. A little girl who lost her mother when she was just 5.. she lived and breathed to have what she felt was the biggest possession one can have— family. And family she made. She was a great story teller, graceful sari wearer, fiercely independent, a woman with great pride, a health freak, a great listener, a doting mother, an expressive human being.. anybody who met her felt special around her… and most of all she was a great believer of love.”

“As she transitioned… I kept imagining her mother and the love of her life holding her hand and taking her with them. I used to pray that she goes the way she lived. With dignity. She was surrounded by all her children, grand children and great grand child.”

She also went on to write, “I am blessed to have had this time with her. We all are. To have looked after her.”

“It is an honor to be her grand daughter and I hope to honor her life by living the way she lived - with dignity and courage. While you read this, please make a prayer for my Nani.”

