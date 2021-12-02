 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Sam Asghari praises 'wife' Britney Spears in romantic birthday note: 'I call you Lioness'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Sam Asghari praises wife Britney Spears in birthday note: I call you Lioness
Sam Asghari praises 'wife' Britney Spears in birthday note: 'I call you Lioness'

American actor Sam Asghari is praising ladylove Britney Spears in a loved-up note a day before her birthday.

The couple, that announced their engagement this year, is celebrating the pop star's birthday with an international getaway.

"I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world  Everyday is your birthday my queen  Happy 1st birthday to my wife," captioned Sam as he added PDA-filled photos with Britney.

Sam Asghari praises wife Britney Spears in romantic birthday note: I call you Lioness

Meanwhile, Britney is all set to walk down the aisle in the upcoming months. She is looking forward to and preparing for her wedding with Asghari.

"Britney is talking about what kind of wedding she'd like and has been considering venues," reports PEOPLE.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Prince Harry agreed to drop tensions for PR move: report

Prince William, Prince Harry agreed to drop tensions for PR move: report
Prince Harry, William denied grief counselling after Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry, William denied grief counselling after Princess Diana’s death
Donald Trump drops ‘inevitable’ prediction of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage

Donald Trump drops ‘inevitable’ prediction of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage
Donald Trump slams Meghan Markle for being ‘disrespectful’ with the Queen

Donald Trump slams Meghan Markle for being ‘disrespectful’ with the Queen
Dax Shepard details surprise parenting hacks and realities

Dax Shepard details surprise parenting hacks and realities
Billie Eilish sheds light on ‘pressure management’ strategies amid skyrocketing fame

Billie Eilish sheds light on ‘pressure management’ strategies amid skyrocketing fame
Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is 'world's most influential royal'

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is 'world's most influential royal'
‘Rust’ investigation uncovers shocking link to stray bullets on set: report

‘Rust’ investigation uncovers shocking link to stray bullets on set: report
Adele’s 2022 Las Vegas residency plans announced: Insider

Adele’s 2022 Las Vegas residency plans announced: Insider
Ben Affleck weighs in on his ‘gratitude’ for life’s difficulties

Ben Affleck weighs in on his ‘gratitude’ for life’s difficulties
Travis Scott faces another backlash as Astroworld victims families reject his offer

Travis Scott faces another backlash as Astroworld victims families reject his offer
Lizzo weighs in on friendship with Adele: ‘We know our worth as divas’

Lizzo weighs in on friendship with Adele: ‘We know our worth as divas’

Latest

view all