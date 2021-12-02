Sam Asghari praises 'wife' Britney Spears in romantic birthday note: 'I call you Lioness'

Sam Asghari praises 'wife' Britney Spears in birthday note: 'I call you Lioness'

American actor Sam Asghari is praising ladylove Britney Spears in a loved-up note a day before her birthday.

The couple, that announced their engagement this year, is celebrating the pop star's birthday with an international getaway.

"I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world Everyday is your birthday my queen Happy 1st birthday to my wife," captioned Sam as he added PDA-filled photos with Britney.



Meanwhile, Britney is all set to walk down the aisle in the upcoming months. She is looking forward to and preparing for her wedding with Asghari.

"Britney is talking about what kind of wedding she'd like and has been considering venues," reports PEOPLE.

