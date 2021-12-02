Ben Affleck shares that he is prioritizing his personal growth over work

Ben Affleck shared that his personal growth and kids have become more important for him than the work.

The 49-year-old actor, who reignited his romance with Jennifer Lopez in July 2021, recently talked with WSJ Magazine to talk about his personal life.

He shared, “Only in the last four years have I been able to not be so terrified, because I recognize I won’t die without work.”

“The most important thing is being a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good man. And a good person. And, ostensibly, you know, a good husband. Hopefully,” the Justice League star added.

"My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am -- which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable," the actor shared.

Affleck first started dating in 2002, followed by his split with the singer in 2004.