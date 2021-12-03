 
entertainment
Friday Dec 03 2021
Prince Harry, William’s ‘sidebar soap opera’ threaten to ‘overshadow’ the Firm

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Experts fear Prince Harry and Prince William could ‘overshadow’ the Firm with their ongoing “sidebar soap opera.”

Channel 5 broadcaster and publisher, Andrew Neil made this candid claim in a 2021 documentary titled The Queen’s Horrible Year.

There he was quoted saying, “There is a risk that this kind of almost sidebar soap opera between the two can overwhelm and overshadow more important events in the royal family.”

“Now, when Prince Philip went into the hospital on February 16, it was, we were told, out of an abundance of caution. Tonight on March 16, he’s finally back home with the Queen at Windsor.”

