 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Syra Yousuf opens up about feeling 'exposed' amid media glare during divorce

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Syra Yousuf opens up about feeling exposed amid media glare during divorce
Syra Yousuf opens up about feeling 'exposed' amid media glare during divorce

Actor Syra Yousuf is speaking candidly about her struggles adjusting to constant gossip and criticism after her divorce from husband Shahroze Sabzwari.

Speaking to FUSHIA in a recent interview, the Sinf-e-Aahan star spoke about how media often got insensitive to her situation back in the days, without considering that pain she was going through.

"I felt very exposed. I just kept wondering when would people stop talking about it so that I could process it on my own," shared Sara, before iterating that she was going through a tough phase in her life.

The actor says she eventually decided to 'shut out' from the outside world and reflect inwards.

"But in shutting out on the outside world, I had the opportunity to go inwards. So, sometimes uncomfortable situations can actually help you rebuild and end up in a better place," concluded Syra.

Syra Yousuf and Shahroze Sabzwari officially announced their divorce in 2020. The latter went on to marry supermodel Sadaf Kanwal the same year.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to have code names for every wedding guest: report

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to have code names for every wedding guest: report
Sara Ali Khan pledges to only marry someone 'who can live with her mom'

Sara Ali Khan pledges to only marry someone 'who can live with her mom'
Jacqueline Fernandez in hot waters after photos with conman surface online

Jacqueline Fernandez in hot waters after photos with conman surface online
Zara Tareen slams Fahad Mustafa for being 'loud-mouthed, unprofessional'

Zara Tareen slams Fahad Mustafa for being 'loud-mouthed, unprofessional'
Faizan Sheikh set to welcome his first child with wife

Faizan Sheikh set to welcome his first child with wife
‘Mirzapur’ actor, Brahma Mishra dies of a cardiac arrest, co-stars mourn

‘Mirzapur’ actor, Brahma Mishra dies of a cardiac arrest, co-stars mourn
KRK compares Deepika Padukone's looks with Ramiz Raja in film '83

KRK compares Deepika Padukone's looks with Ramiz Raja in film '83
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pose together as a couple at ‘Tadap’s screening

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pose together as a couple at ‘Tadap’s screening

Salman Khan, sisters not invited to Katrina Kaif's wedding, confirms Arpita Khan

Salman Khan, sisters not invited to Katrina Kaif's wedding, confirms Arpita Khan
Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao get together on son Azad's birthday: See pics

Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao get together on son Azad's birthday: See pics
Sunny Deol in fits as Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Karan Deol: Watch

Sunny Deol in fits as Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Karan Deol: Watch
Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations: 'Forever'

Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations: 'Forever'

Latest

view all