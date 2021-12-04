Victoria Beckham shows off her flawless makeup look with 'hint of the pink'

Victoria Beckham, who has conquered the world of pop music and fashion, is attracting massive applause by displaying her make-up skills.

The 47-year-old fashionista, who has recently moved into the beauty world, took to Instagram on Saturday and gave her millions of followers some amazing make-up tips.

Promoting her beauty line in new clip, Victoria said: "So this is my favourite Posh lipstick. What I like to do is start off by using Bitten lip tint, the original lip tint."

David Beckham's sweetheart continued: "I put it all over my mouth, let it dry and then with my number two liner, which I'm completely obsessed with, I put a little bit of lip liner around the top and bottom of my mouth."



"Then I go in with Twist because what I love about this is how it's got quite a pinky tone which is very fresh and youthful and it actually really updated my look. I was never into pink shades but this feels like the perfect nude with a little hint of pink and I love it," she added.

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, who started her self-titled fashion label in 2008 and launched her own make-up products in 2019, is actively giving fans major style envy.