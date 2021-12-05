 
Showbiz
Kangana Ranaut roots for nationalists, says she doesn’t belong to any party

Kangana Ranaut recently found herself in the middle of reports, pointing at the possibility of her campaigning for India's ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022.

Considering her support for the nationalist party, reporters asked the Thalaivi actor if she plans to carry out a campaign before upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Responding to the questions, she said, “I do not belong to any party. Those who are nationalists, I will campaign for them."

The Queen actor also told the media, “those who are "honest, brave, nationalists and talk about the country, they will know what I am saying is correct."

On the work front, Ranaut is currently busy in producing her first film, Tiki Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old actor will be next seen starring in Dhaakad, with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

